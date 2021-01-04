Manchester Thunder player suspended for breaching Covid rules at New Year’s Eve party
Vitality Netball Superleague club Manchester Thunder have suspended a player from their squad for breaking coronavirus restrictions.
The reigning champions have not named the individual.
The suspension comes after images emerged on social media of the player attending a New Year’s Eve party with people outside their household.
Thunder’s managing director Debbie Hallas said the player had ‘failed to set an example’.
She added: "We are extremely disappointed with the player who broke the law to attend a party at New Year.
"It is a breach of trust for everyone involved with Thunder – for the other players making huge sacrifices to be able to train in Covid-secure ways as elite sportspeople, for our fans who are making huge sacrifices to try and reduce the spread and keep people save, and for members of our Thunder family who have been on the frontline of the NHS in this pandemic, and who we are so proud of.
"Despite regular reminders of their responsibilities as individuals, netballers and role models for girls, the player decided having a good time was more important to them.
"They should be setting an example. They have completely failed to do that and this will not be tolerated.”
The club declined to comment when contacted by NewsChain.