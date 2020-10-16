Mahalia Cassidy to leave Suncorp Super League club Queensland Firebirds after five years
Mahalia Cassidy is set to leave Suncorp Super League’s Queensland Firebirds.
The 25 year-old midcourter made her debut for the side during the 2015 premiership winning season.
On her departure, she said: “I am excited about what 2021 will bring but I want to thank the Queensland Firebirds, Netball Queensland and also the fans for the endless amount of support over the past five years.”
Queensland Firebirds High Performance Director Jeremy Hickmans added: "We are certainly disappointed to see Mahalia go but understand her desire to seek a new challenge at this stage of her career.
“She’s an incredibly resilient athlete, as evidenced by the manner of her comebacks from two serious knee injuries, and her form this season is testament to her hard work and commitment.”