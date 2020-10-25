London Pulse name squad for Vitality Netball Superleague 2021 season
London Pulse have named their squad ahead of the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season, which includes the arrival of South Africa international Lefebre Rademan.
Shooter Rademan, who featured in her national side’s Vitality Nations Cup campaign earlier this year, will join compatriot Sigi Burger in attack along with Jamaica international Adean Thomas.
England stars Kira Rothwell, Zara Everitt, Halimat Adio and Funmi Fadoju are also returning to the fold.
Sam Bird’s squad consists of five international shooters, four players from England's Futures programme and a handful of under-21 England players.
Bird said: "I'm delighted with the player roster that we have for the forthcoming season.
"The blend of our squad with internationals from South Africa, Jamaica, Northern Ireland and England makes our team the most diverse in the VNSL.
"The athletes and staff all love working together and we enjoy our ambition to continually improve and reach our full potential together.
“Our two new athletes have been warmly welcomed into our family and we cannot wait to get back out on court and show the league and our loyal fans what we can do this season. We are diverse, united and stronger together. We are London Pulse.”
The side won all three of their matches during the 2020 season, which was then cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 VNSL season is due to get underway in February.
The 2021 London Pulse squad:
Halimat Adio, Ashleigh Dekker, Zara Everitt, Lindsay Keable, Ellie Rattu, Isabel Stibbs, Emma Thacker, Monique Thompson, Sigi Burger, Michelle Drayne, Funmi Fadoju, Lefebre Rademan, Kira Rothwell, Olivia Tchine and Adean Thomas.