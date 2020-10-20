Loughborough Lightning have announced the re-signing of Sam May ahead of the 2021 season.

The 32 year-old Australian signed for the Vitality Netball Superleague club before the 2020 campaign after previously spending three years at Wasps.

On her signing, she said: "It’s felt much easier to come back for my second season now, the anxieties that come with joining a new team have faded and I was excited to come back to a familiar setting with people I can now call friends and family around me.

"I’m excited to continue what we were building. The side were coming along nicely, and it was looking very exciting, so it was a shame that last season was cut short. So now it’s just about looking forward to building again and seeing what this team can do."

Meanwhile, Bella Baylis and Britney Clarke have been called up to the senior squad at Saracens Mavericks.

Midcourter Baylis, 16, who has played in England’s Academy, has been progressing through Mavericks’ pathway and has now made the step-up to the senior side.

Shooter Clarke has also come from the pathway and sealed her spot with the first team.

She will be making her debut in the Vitality Netball Superleague which starts in February of next year.

Clarke said: "From the moment I joined the NPL last year, I have been made to feel like family and then having the opportunity to train alongside the senior team last season was amazing and I learnt so much in just one season.

"I’m incredibly happy to be part of this amazing group of players and coaches and can’t wait to get started."