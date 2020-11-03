Leeds Rhinos Netball head coach Dan Ryan has completed his squad by signing former Australian Diamond star Madi Browne on a two-year deal.

The 32 year-old is moving from Suncorp Super Netball’s Collingwood Magpies to compete in the UK’s Vitality Netball Superleague.

Browne is one of Australia’s most decorated athletes in sport and has earned 61 test caps for her country.

She has also won a Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2014 and earned silver in the 2018 version of the event.

During her time in the Suncorp Super Netball she has won two titles.

On her move, the attacker said: "I am absolutely delighted to be coming to the UK to play for Leeds Rhinos. It was a dream to play netball abroad and thanks to Leeds this dream gets to become reality. I’m ready to step outside my comfort zone of playing in Australia and inject my 15 years of elite Netball knowledge into UK Netball.

"The set-up at Leeds is really impressive and with Dan Ryan in charge, I’m not surprised with the stellar list of players he’s already recruited. I couldn’t help but be drawn into the shared vision emerging in Leeds, and the opportunity to assist in building a programme from the ground up is an honour I don’t take lightly.

“I love a challenge and am looking forward to embracing and growing with them, as well as helping my team navigate through whatever comes our way.”

High Performance Director and Superleague Head Coach at Leeds Rhinos Netball Dan Ryan said: “Madi is one of the most skilful, creative and admired players in our sport and we are so proud and humbled to have her as part of the inaugural Leeds Rhinos team.

“She’s so well respected world-wide not only for her incredible on court talents and long list of achievements, but the resilience and determination she has shown to defy the odds throughout her career."

Browne is set to move to the UK in January 2021 ahead of the season that is due to get underway in February.

Leeds Rhinos Netball Squad:

Jade Clarke, Vicki Oyesola, Brie Grierson, Rosie Harris, Rhea Dixon, Britt Coleman, Sienna Rushton, Amelia Hall, Fi Toner, Paige Kindred, Michelle Magee, Emily Hollingworth, Donnell Wallam and Madi Browne.