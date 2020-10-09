Leeds Rhinos Netball have added to their impressive squad for the 2021 season after signing Brie Grierson and Rosie Harris.

Grierson, 23, has joined from Vitality Netball Superleague side London Pulse, and has had previous experience at Loughborough Lightning.

On her signing, the attacker said: "I am proud to be joining my hometown club and to be part of the first ever Leeds Rhinos Netball side. I used to watch the Rhinos when I was growing up and I worked at the stadium, so it feels good to be back home.

“Everyone knows who Leeds Rhinos are and I am hoping the netball team will have the kind of impact in the league and to be part of a team based in Leeds is a big honour.”

Harris, 22, has also signed for the club after impressing during her Superleague stint with Loughborough Lightning in 2018 while studying at the university.

She said: "I’m really excited and I can’t wait to get started. We have got a great squad this year and I am looking forward to working with them all.

“Being a Leeds girl and growing up here I am extremely proud to be part of the franchise that is bringing Superleague back to the region.”

High Performance Director and Superleague Head Coach at Leeds Rhinos Netball Dan Ryan added: “Within our recruitment strategy, it was incredibly important to us as a franchise to secure some home grown talent in our foundation year and through signing Brie and Rosie we have two high calibre athletes who are so proud to be representing the region again.

“Both athletes have come through the Yorkshire Netball Pathway and have a some really solid Superleague playing experience under their belts, so it’s great to be able to provide them with the opportunity to return to the place where their netball careers started and I know they’ll make the most of it.”

The pair will join England internationals Vicki Oyesola and Jade Clarke who have also signed for the club.

The Vitality Netball Superleague 2021 season is due to begin in February.