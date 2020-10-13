Kim Ravaillion is set to return to netball for the first time since becoming a mother.

The two-time Premiership champion has signed for Suncorp Super League team Queensland Firebirds ahead of the 2021 season.

The 27 year-old gave welcomed her daughter Georgie earlier this year with her partner and Australian rules football Collingwood star Adam Treloar.

Ravaillion had a stint at Collingwood Magpies between 2017-2019, but despite her moving to Queensland, it has been reported that Treloar will be staying at his club.

Ravaillion played for the Firebirds from 2013 for three years and was part of the squad when the team won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

On her return, she said: "It’s exciting to continue to chase my dreams as a professional netballer and I can’t wait to give back to the Club that gave me so much.

“There’s some familiar faces in the team I’m looking forward to reuniting with, but also some of the most exciting new talent in the competition that I’ll get the chance to play with for the first time.”

The midcourter, who has earned 57 caps for Australia, has also won gold medals at both the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the 2015 Netball World Cup.

Firebirds’ High Performance Director Jeremy Hickmans added: "Kim has proven herself as a match winner on some of the biggest stages in our game and she knows exactly what it takes to achieve success.

“Her experience will be invaluable and the obvious passion she still has to test herself at the highest level will complement our current dynamic, both in the midcourt as well as the broader team.”