Kaylia Stanton and Ruby Barkmeyer complete Melbourne Vixens’ goal circle for new season
Reigning champions Melbourne Vixens have added star shooters Kaylia Stanton and Ruby Barkmeyer to their squad ahead of the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season.
Stanton, 26, has joined from West Coast Fever after spending seven seasons with the club.
On her move, she said: "There’s so many things I’m looking forward to.
"Obviously, off the back of the 2020 season with such fantastic success in winning the Premiership, I think to be a part of such a fantastic culture at the Vixens will be incredible and I think they’re always a club that teams aspire to beat and play against because they know how hard-working they are and how formidable they are as a team.
“So, to be coming into that and being a part of that is something I’m really looking forward to.”
Barkmeyer is looking forward to the new season and is set to make her Super Netball debut.
The 19 year-old was a member of the 2019 Premiership-winning Victorian Fury squad.
On her signing, she said: “I didn’t expect it, I was obviously just grateful to be a part of the squad next year, because I felt this year, I didn’t really get the opportunity as much as I’d like to. So next year will be a huge year and I’m very excited for it.”
A date for the Suncorp Super Netball 2021 season is yet to be announced.