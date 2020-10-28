Kate Shimmin signs for Sunshine Coast Lightning ahead of Suncorp Super Netball season
Sunshine Coast Lightning have announced the signing of Kate Shimmin ahead of the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season.
The England international has joined from Adelaide Thunderbirds, having previously spent a season with Queensland Firebirds in 2017.
The 28 year-old said: "I’m so grateful for the opportunity from (head coach) Kylee (Byrne) to join Lightning and the for the new challenges that it presents.
“Lightning are a Club who have been so successful in the Suncorp Super Netball league and I’m excited to be playing and training alongside an elite group of athletes who I’ve always had so much respect for.”
Byrne added: “We are thrilled to welcome Kate to the Lightning family and I have absolute confidence that she will bring something special to the Club both in her style of play and competitiveness, but also off court.
“Kate will work with our defensive end superbly and push them to be even better which is what I am most excited by.”
The league have not yet announced a date for the start of the 2021 season.