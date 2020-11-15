Jamaica netball star Shamera Sterling re-signs for Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds
Jamaican international Shamera Sterling has re-signed for Adelaide Thunderbirds ahead of the 2021 season.
The 25 year-old defender signed for the Suncorp Super Netball side in 2019.
She impressed during last season’s campaign after topping the league for defensive rebounds with 37 and was second for deflections with 104.
Sterling was also part of her national squad which won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Thunderbirds’ High Performance Manager Pitre Bourdon said: "We all know how exciting Shamera is to watch and she’s certainly a crowd favourite.
"She is a highly skilled and athletically gifted player, making her an intimidating presence on court.
“We’ve also been thrilled to see her leadership growth both on and off the court this year and we look forward to seeing her develop further in 2021.”
The club have just one signing left before they have a complete squad for 2021.
A start date for the new season is yet to be announced.