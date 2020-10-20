Grace Nweke set for Silver Ferns debut as Michaela Sokolich-Beatson out ahead of Cadbury Series
New Zealand netball head coach Noeline Taurua has called up Grace Nweke for her 15-player squad for the Cadbury Series.
The Silver Ferns, the NZ Men, an NZ A side and the national under-21 team will battle it out Fly Palmy Arena in Palmerston North this week.
Shooter Nweke, 18, is the sole debutant after impressing during her stint in the ANZ Premiership for Northern Mystics.
Bailey Mes, Katrina Rore and Temalisi Fakahokotau were unavailable for selection due to injury management and medical reasons.
The series will begin on October 21 where the Silver Ferns will go head-to-head against the NZ Men.
It will be a chance for Taurua to start selecting her squad for the side’s upcoming test series against England later this month.
She said: "We have the Netball World Youth Cup next year, and of course the Cadbury Netball Series and Taini Jamison Trophy against England is upon us.
"We need to leverage off each other and put ourselves under pressure so we can showcase the best possible product out on court for Cadbury Netball Series.
“I’m expecting the competition in this Cadbury Netball Series to be as best as it can be as we look further ahead to naming a team of 12 to take on England later this month.”
Silver Ferns squad:
Shooters: Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Monica Falkner, Grace Nweke*, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Maia Wilson
Midcourters: Gina Crampton, Claire Kersten, Kimiora Poi, Shannon Saunders, Sam Sinclair, Whitney Souness
Defenders: Karin Burger, Sulu Fitzpatrick, Kelly Jury, Jane Watson