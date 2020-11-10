GIANTS Netball re-sign April Brandley to complete 2021 squad
GIANTS Netball have announced the re-signing of April Brandley as they complete their squad for the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season.
The 30 year-old defender joined the side for the 2020 season as a nominated training partner.
She returned to the court at the start of the season for the first time since giving birth to her son Clay, and played 11 games for the side.
The star has previously played for New South Wales, West Coast Fever and the Collingwood Magpies.
Brandley said: "Returning to netball always appealed to me, but the plan was to just see how I felt.
"I really enjoyed being back around the game and the girls and I’m excited for what next season can bring.
“I was surprised with how well my body adapted back to netball mode in my quick return, but I’m looking forward to 2021 as I’ll have more time to prepare my body and get netball fit.”
She made her international debut for Australia in 2013 and was part of the squad who won silver at the 2019 World Cup.
A date for the new 2021 season has not yet been announced.
GIANTS Netball 2021 squad:
Shooters: Kiera Austin, Jo Harten and Sophie Dwyer.
Midcourters: Maddy Hay, Amy Parmenter and Jamie-Lee Price.
Defenders: April Brandley, Kristiana Manu’a, Matilda McDonell and Sam Poolman.