Georgie Horjus signs for Adelaide Thunderbirds ahead of 2021 season
Georgie Horjus has officially become an Adelaide Thunderbird after signing for the club ahead of the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season.
The 18 year-old was a training partner at the top-flight club before she was included in the extended squad of 12.
The attacker said: “Coming through the Netball SA Pathways, being a Thunderbird has been a dream of mine for a long time and although I did not expect it this early, I’m just so excited for what’s to come.”
The star has also represented South Australia at under-17 level at the National Netball Championships in 2019.
Thunderbirds High Performance Manager Pitre Bourdon added: "Georgie was a real shining light for us in 2020 and impressed us week-in, week-out as she adapted to SSN level.
“To play in the best netball competition in the world, you have to be versatile and Georgie has that in spades.”