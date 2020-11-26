Tributes following death of ex-Malawi Queens netball head coach Griffin Saenda
Tributes have poured in from the netball world following the death of former head coach of the Malawi national team Griffin Saenda.
Saenda, who was regarded as one of the best coaches on the continent, died at the Queen Elizabeth central hospital in Blantyre this morning at the age of 68.
Malawi Queens confirmed his death on Facebook and his son Griffin Saenda Jr said he had been battling hypertension and diabetes.
Malawi Queens said: “Its a sad day for Malawi Netball, we have lost former Coach, Griffin Saenda senior, who died this morning at Queen Elizabeth central hospital in Blantyre. May his Soul rest in Eternal peace. Condolences to the Family, we mourn with you.”
Saenda led the national side to their first bronze medal at the Fast Five World netball series championship in 2016.
Malawi’s netball star Mwai Kumwenda said in a tribute: “A huge sense of loss that I feel. To know he is no more is definitely a hard hit for the country. A tremendous loss.”
Dan Ryan, who is the head coach for Vitality Netball Superleague club Leeds Rhinos, said: “This man was a true legend of netball and what a legacy he’s left behind for Malawi. RIP coach.”