Fiji international Adi Bolakoro signs for Severn Stars to complete squad for 2021 season
Fiji international Adi Bolakoro has signed for Severn Stars to complete their 2021 squad ahead of the Vitality Netball Superleague season.
The 35 year-old, who is a driver specialist for the British Army's 22 Engineer Regiment, has also spent time in the VNSL with Surrey Storm and Celtic Dragons.
The defender also featured in the Fijian squad at the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool.
Speaking about the signing, head coach Melissa Bessell told Sky Sports: "My last signing is very special to me, even though we haven't officially met in person yet [due to the current environment].
"Her name is Adi Bolakoro, 'Dee' as she is known by everyone. I knew as soon as I was looking for a defender that Dee would be just the medicine for Stars this coming season."
Bolakoro will join the likes of Liana Leota, Nia Jones and Malysha Kelly in the Severn Stars squad for the upcoming campaign.
"I needed someone with strength, determination and enthusiasm who could bring explosive power and flair, all with a smile," Bessell added.
"It was such a blessing when Dee said 'yes' to joining me at Severn Stars this year. She is the final piece to my defence unit, and I am now, one, very happy coach."
The 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season is due to start in February.
The full Severn Stars squad:
Liana Leota (captain), Nia Jones (vice-captain), Georgia Rowe, Paige Reed, Jane Taylor, Malysha Kelly, Bethan Dyke, Lucy Harris, Lucy Herdman and Adi Bolakoro.