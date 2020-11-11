Felisitus Kwangwa to become first Zimbabwean to compete in Vitality Netball Superleague
Felisitus Kwangwa is set to make history as she becomes the first Zimbabwean to compete in the Vitality Netball Superleague.
The national captain has signed for Surrey Storm ahead of the 2021 season that is due to start in February.
The 25 year-old defender impressed during her appearance at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool with three Player of the Match performances.
She is now set to head to the UK after completing Mikki Austin’s squad.
Austin said: “New to Surrey Storm for this season, we are so excited to have an athlete of Felisitus’ calibre joining our defensive end.
“As an athlete who has stood out head and shoulders for her ability to win the ball for Zimbabwe at Netball World Cup 2019, we cannot wait to see her compete again in duck egg blue.”
Surrey Storm's squad:
Mikki Austin, Yasmin Parsons, Emily Gulvin, Niamh Cooper, Alima Priest, Leah Middleton, Karyn Bailey, Nicole Humphreys, Grace Sullivan, Sophie Kelly, Ellie Kelk, Lauren Tait, Frankie Wells, Emma Magee and Felisitus Kwangwa.