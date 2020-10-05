England’s Vicki Oyesola signs for Leeds Rhinos
England star Vicki Oyesola has signed a one-year deal for Vitality Netball Superleague club Leeds Rhinos.
Defender Oyesola has joined from Loughborough Lightning and will play with England legend Jade Clarke at the club.
She said: "When I spoke to [coach] Dan Ryan, he spoke about creating a team that is strong and diverse, bringing in players from different areas with different experiences and building and developing the players individually as well as the team as a whole, which is something I really bought into.
"I am looking forward to building strong partnerships within the team and my ambition is that we become a competitive side who push for a top four position."
Oyesola has just been named in Jess Thirlby’s England squad for their tour of New Zealand later this month.
England Netball has confirmed that the Superleague will get back underway in February 2021.