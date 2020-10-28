England Netball suffer defeat to New Zealand in opening test match
England Netball suffered a 58-45 defeat to the Silver Ferns in the opening clash of the three-Test series in New Zealand.
It marked the first time the Roses players had competed internationally since January due to the coronavirus pandemic.
New Zealand, who competed in the recent Cadbury Netball Series, dominated from the off with Ameliaranne Ekenasio scoring the first goal of the game.
Despite some strong defensive play from England’s Fran Williams and captain Serena Guthrie, the Silver Ferns finished the first-quarter five goals ahead.
Roses boss Kat Ratnapala, in charge of the team after head coach Jess Thirlby tested positive for coronavirus, made some changes in the shooting circle.
Sophie Drakeford-Lewis came on for Kadeen Corbin and the side started to find their stride.
But it was not enough after Maia Wilson scored 19 out of her 20 shots, putting the hosts in front 32-24 at half-time.
The Ferns continued to prove why they are world champions and extended their lead by 11 goals in the third-quarter.
The Roses did not give up as they tried to narrow the scoreline, but the Silver Ferns came out on top.
Both sides will return to action on October 30 in the second test.