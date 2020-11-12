England internationals Serena Guthrie and Layla Guscoth have signed for Team Bath ahead of the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

Guthrie, 30, is the first signing ahead of the new season which is due to begin in February.

The midcourter and England’s co-captain returned to the international stage last month where she collected her 100th cap in New Zealand.

Her return comes after she took a break from the sport following England’s bronze medal-winning 2019 World Cup campaign.

On her signing, she said: "I'm Team Bath through and through, this is where I started my journey when I was 13 and first stepped through the double doors of the Sports Training Village.

"I am passionate about wanting to contribute and give back as Team Bath has given me a lot. I'm just hoping I can add as much value to Team Bath as Team Bath has given me.

"You come to a point in your career where it's not just about you anymore, it's about the journey you have been on and the people you have seen and have influenced you.

"That was quite an inspirational factor in wanting to come back here and be a part of it. It is a great franchise and it can be even better if we keep pushing and striving to be the best we can be.

“I'm looking forward to coming back into the squad, a revamped competition and getting back on court with my team-mates.”

Layla Guscoth (left) is set to bring a heap of experience from Suncorp Super Netball (AAP/PA Images)

Meanwhile, Guscoth is returning to the Vitality Netball Superleague after spending time with Adelaide Thunderbirds in Suncorp Super Netball.

The 28 year-old defender made the move back to England in order to pursue her career as a doctor.

The star already spent the 2017 and 2018 season with the Blue & Gold outfit.

On her return, she said: "I’m really excited to be back at Team Bath.

"It was such a strong family environment in the couple of years I was here before and I really loved it, I really felt like I thrived here.

“I think Bath is unique as it has everything in one place, which is quite hard to come by in Superleague – everything you need is here at the Sports Training Village – but what made it feel really homely for me were the players. They are a great group of people and I’ve known some of them since junior level.”