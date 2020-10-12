Roses netball star Serena Guthrie is looking forward to stepping out in the red dress later this month after a year out of the sport.

The 30 year-old is set to collect her 100th cap for her national side as they prepare for a three-Test series against New Zealand.

Ahead of the series she is determined to keep the ‘momentum going’ and to keep netball in the ‘international media’.

The midcourter said: "It is cool to be able to step out in the red dress and I'm sure the Silver Ferns will be feeling excited about stepping out in the black dress as well and representing international netball.

“It's key that we keep our sport out there in the international media, keep that momentum going and I think our fans are so excited to see some international netball.”

The domestic league in the UK was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this will be the first time the national players will be competing internationally since the Nations Cup in January.

“It's been tough for female sport in particular back home so for us to be stepping out and trying to grab some momentum back after what has been quite a tough year is really really exciting,” she told RNZ.

Head coach Jess Thirlby wasn’t able to fly with the team after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Guthrie added: "It was a big shock to the group but since then we've had no choice but to crack on we understand that there's still a Test series to be played and that's kind of how Jess would want us to conduct ourselves anyway.

“She's not with us but she's very much with us kind of virtually and on the other end of the phone at the moment. So we're filling in the gaps where we can and just kind of cracking on the best we can.”

The series is set to begin on October 28.