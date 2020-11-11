England netball international Layla Guscoth leaves Adelaide Thunderbirds to pursue career as doctor
Layla Guscoth has left Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds to pursue her career as a doctor back in England.
The 28 year-old joined the Australian side in 2019, but the England international is now set to return home after struggling to find medical work while training.
Guscoth, who is a 2019 World Cup bronze medalist, said: "Being a full-time athlete has huge perks but as imports we are so restricted with our visas for what we can do outside of the sport, even in a voluntary role.
"Although we tried to explore options to allow me to do more medical work around training in Australia it was becoming more difficult especially with COVID-19.
“Given the ongoing pandemic, working in some capacity is something that I am keen to be able to do.”
Thunderbirds’ High Performance Manager Pitre Bourdon added: "She is a natural leader on and off the court and is incredibly well-respected amongst the playing group and staff.
“Although we are disappointed to see her go, we know how much her career means to her and we wish her all the best back in England.”