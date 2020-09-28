England netball head coach Jess Thirlby announces squad for New Zealand tour
England netball’s head coach Jess Thirlby has announced her team for the upcoming New Zealand tour and it sees Serena Guthrie return to the squad after taking a year out from the sport.
Experienced player Guthrie is set to collect her 100th cap and will take the court alongside 176-cap player Jade Clarke.
Thirlby hasn’t just gone for experience though as Imogen Allison and Halimat Adio are set to pick up their first caps.
However, due to quarantine organisation, England players who play club netball in Australia will miss out on the tour. Stars such as Jo Harten, Helen Housby and Natalie Haythornthwaite will not be available.
Thirlby said: "This is a great opportunity to blood some new talent in the lead up to a home Commonwealth Games and for them to play alongside a number of Roses who have plenty of experience facing the Silver Ferns.
"It'll be an unmissable series and we're looking forward to getting there now. In the meantime, we will be busy behind the scenes ensuring every safety protocol is in place to keep all involved protected."
All three matches in the New Zealand tour, taking place on October 28, 30 and November 1, will be available to watch on Sky Sports.
Full squad: Eleanor Cardwell, George Fisher, Kadeen Corbin, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Yasmin Parsons, Laura Malcolm, Serena Guthrie, Gabriella Marshall, Jade Clarke, Imogen Allison, Amy Carter, Fran Williams, Razia Quashie, Vicki Oyesola, Jodie Gibson, Halimat Adio.