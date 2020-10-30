England netball fall short against New Zealand in second test as Serena Guthrie earns 100th cap
England netball suffered a narrow 54-47 defeat to New Zealand after leading at half-time in the second Test.
It means the Silver Ferns will be lifting the Taini Jamison Trophy after the series’ final match on November 1 in Hamilton, following their victory earlier this week.
Roses stars Eleanor Cardwell, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and George Fisher dug deep to take an early lead, before the Silver Ferns led by two goals after the first quarter.
The Roses came from behind to lead 23-25 at half-time as defenders Razia Quashie and Jade Clarke stepped up.
Serena Guthrie, who picked up her 100th cap, put on an impressive performance against Shannon Saunders in New Zealand’s shooting circle.
But the Silver Ferns forced England to make mistakes in the final quarter and widened the scoreline by seven goals before the final whistle.