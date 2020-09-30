Vitality Roses’ most-capped player Jade Clarke has signed for Leeds Rhinos Netball ahead of their debut season in the Vitality Netball Superleague.

The 36 year-old midcourter has joined the new club on a one year contract from Wasps Netball after spending two seasons with the side.

She has won a gold medal with the Roses at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and two bronze medals in 2006 and 2010.

Clarke, who has earned 176 caps for her national side, said: "I am excited to be joining Leeds Rhinos Netball ahead of their first ever Superleague season. This is an opportunity to be part of something new and to build our own culture and environment.

"I’m looking forward to being part of the exciting group of players Dan has recruited, to learn from them and also to help them grow. I am hoping I can build relationships with young Roses players and to be a role model for the youngsters in the area and help grow the pool of talent.

“I am also looking forward to working with Dan Ryan again, who I know from my time at Adelaide Thunderbirds. He is a creative coach and I know he is building something special at Leeds and I can’t wait to get started.”

She has also been part of Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball teams New South Wales Swifts and Adelaide Thunderbirds.

Clarke also featured in the 2019 World Cup on home soil where the team won bronze.

High Performance Director and Superleague Head Coach at Leeds Rhinos Netball Dan Ryan added: “Jade is an absolute legend of the sport and her longevity to stay at the top of her game for so long, is simply inspiring. We are incredibly proud to have her sign with us as an inaugural Leeds Rhinos athlete."

The 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the 2021 season is due to get underway in February.