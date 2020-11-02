Collingwood Magpies secure Jacqui Newton and Melissa Bragg ahead of Suncorp Super Netball season
Collingwood Magpies have added Jacqui Newton and Melissa Bragg to their squad ahead of their 2021 campaign in the Suncorp Super Netball.
Defender Newton has signed following three seasons as a training partner at Melbourne Vixens.
The 23 year-old made her debut in Super Netball in 2018.
Elsewhere, Bragg has re-signed for the Magpies for a second season.
The 25 year-old midcourter was called up to the senior squad this year and featured in all 14 rounds of the 2020 season.
Collingwood’s General manager of Women’s Sport Jane Woodlands-Thompson said: "We are thrilled to have secured two of Victoria’s most promising netball talents for 2021.
"2020 was an opportunity for Mel to step up and we were truly impressed by her advanced defensive effort.
“We have kept a close eye on Jacqui’s development over the past few years and are delighted to reward her with her first contract on a senior list.”
The players will enter a pre-season training camp in December.