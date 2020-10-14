Clare Jones signs for Celtic Dragons ahead of 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season

Clare Jones (left) signs for Celtic Dragons
Clare Jones (left) signs for Celtic Dragons - (Copyright Twitter: Celtic Dragons)
By Alicia Turner
21:06pm, Wed 14 Oct 2020
Clare Jones has returned to the Vitality Netball Superleague after a two-year absence.

The 29 year-old has signed for Celtic Dragons ahead of the 2021 season which is due to begin in February.

The Wales international took a break from Superleague netball to study at the University of Exeter to become a doctor in clinical psychology.

She continued to play for Wales’ senior team last year when she featured in the side’s silver medal-winning Netball Europe campaign.

On her signing, Jones said: "I am very excited to be returning to the Vitality Netball Superleague with the Celtic Dragons. 

“I signed for Dragons as it has always been a club close to my heart. I take pride in wearing the Celtic Dragons dress and I am really looking forward to representing them this season.”

She will now join other signings Shona O'Dwyer, Laura Rudland and Sophie Morgan. 

