Clare Jones signs for Celtic Dragons ahead of 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season
Clare Jones has returned to the Vitality Netball Superleague after a two-year absence.
The 29 year-old has signed for Celtic Dragons ahead of the 2021 season which is due to begin in February.
The Wales international took a break from Superleague netball to study at the University of Exeter to become a doctor in clinical psychology.
She continued to play for Wales’ senior team last year when she featured in the side’s silver medal-winning Netball Europe campaign.
On her signing, Jones said: "I am very excited to be returning to the Vitality Netball Superleague with the Celtic Dragons.
“I signed for Dragons as it has always been a club close to my heart. I take pride in wearing the Celtic Dragons dress and I am really looking forward to representing them this season.”
She will now join other signings Shona O'Dwyer, Laura Rudland and Sophie Morgan.