Chelsea Pitman heads to Garville Netball Club instead of returning to Suncorp Super Netball
Chelsea Pitman has shocked the netball world by not returning to the Suncorp Super Netball for the 2021 season.
The England international will now play for Garville Netball Club in the Premier League in South Australia.
The 32 year-old was not offered a new contract at SSN club Adelaide Thunderbirds at the end of the 2020 season.
Many fans and professional netballers were ‘baffled’ when Pitman, who is a 2018 Commonwealth Games champion, announced the news on her Instagram in September.
Garville Netball revealed the news on Facebook, writing: “From Pink to Grey the mid court dominance will continue. The Garville Netball Club are thrilled to welcome Chelsea Pitman to our club for the 2021 season not only as a Premier League player but that of a supporter of grass roots netball across all levels of our club. Welcome Chelsea @chelseapitman.”
Fans have since expressed their disappointment that she hasn’t been signed by a Suncorp Super Netball club, as one wrote: "Shame on you@SuperNetball for not picking up Chelsea Pitman."
Another user said: “To think that @SuperNetball can't sign a World Champion player in Chelsea Pitman is pathetic. What a kick in the gut.”