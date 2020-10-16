Britt Coleman and Rhea Dixon sign for Leeds Rhinos Netball
Leeds Rhinos Netball have announced the signings of Britt Coleman and Rhea Dixon ahead of the 2021 Superleague season.
Coleman, 22, has joined from Celtic Dragons and previously played for Loughborough Lightning for four seasons.
The shooter said: "I’m so pleased to be joining the Rhinos, and am excited to be part of this new team. I want to be part of a team where we all work together towards the same goal and play and work as a family and after speaking with (head coach) Dan Ryan, I knew I wanted to join the Rhinos.
“I know a few of the girls in the team so it will be good to play alongside Vicki Oyesola and Rhea Dixon again and am looking forward to next season.”
Dixon, 22, who is also a shooter, has joined from Surrey Storm.
She was part of their development squad before making her senior debut in 2017.
She said: "I am really excited to be part of Leeds Rhinos, the history and the set up we have here is really cool so I am proud to be in the team.
“I wanted to join a club that would push me and who would have a really high performance environment and structure and I think I have found that.”
The Vitality Superleague 2021 season is due to begin in February.