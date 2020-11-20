Australia’s Sunshine Coast Lightning star Annika Lee-Jones signs for Celtic Dragons

<p>Annika Lee-Jones to play in the VNSL</p>

 (AAP/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
18:59pm, Fri 20 Nov 2020
Annika Lee-Jones is set to make a move from Australia to the UK after signing for Celtic Dragons ahead of the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season. 

The 24 year-old, who is a defender and shooter, has joined from Suncorp Super Netball side Sunshine Coast Lightning and has also played for West Coast Fever.

On her signing, she said: “I’ve signed with the Celtic Dragons to challenge myself week in and week out in a new competition against new opposition. 

“Signing with the Dragons also provided an opportunity for me to increase my versatility and to grow as a player through the diversity of players and playing styles within the Superleague.”

Celtic Dragons Director of Netball Tania Hoffman added: "We are very lucky to have Annika as part of our squad for 2021. 

"She brings with her a wealth of experience of being part of a very successful Australian franchise, training and playing with and against some of the best players in the world.  

“Annika knows what it means to train hard and coming from a full-time programme will be able to share her insights with the rest of the squad.”

The VNSL 2021 season is due to start in February. 

