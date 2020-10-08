Australian Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett has quit Suncorp Super Netball to join the ANZ Premiership.

Bassett has signed for Splice Construction Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic on a one-year deal.

The move comes after the world-class shooter expressed her concern over the new Super Shot rule which resulted in her getting little to no game time during the 2020 season.

The 32 year-old has now opted out of her contract at Giants Netball that was due to expire in 2021.

Australia coach Stacey Marinkovich said the Diamonds were ‘disappointed’ she had left the domestic league.

Bassett will join the ANZ Premiership side ahead of the 2021 season with the option of a second year, and is due to head to New Zealand early next year.

She has won two World Cups with Australia and a Commonwealth Games gold medal and has earned 100 caps for the team.

On her new signing, she said: "I’m excited about the opportunity to test myself in a new environment against the Kiwi style of play.

“The Magic have put together a strong roster and I’m looking forward to pushing for the 2021 ANZ Premiership title. It’s going to be fun to have Erena [Mikaere] at the other end of the court having played with her at the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

“I couldn’t be more excited to head to New Zealand and join the Magic. To experience the game in another country and play alongside, and against, some of the world’s best netballers is a really exciting challenge and valuable experience for me.”

Magic head coach Amigene Metcalfe added: “The entire team is really excited to have Caitlin join the Magic family. She brings a lot of experience and knowledge of the game which will be extremely beneficial.”