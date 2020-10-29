Ashlee Unie promoted to Sunshine Coast Lightning’s squad ahead of 2021 season
Sunshine Coast Lightning have called up Ashlee Unie to their squad of 10 ahead of the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season.
The 24 year-old has been a training partner at the club for three seasons.
She was part of the extended squad for the 2020 season and made her league debut in Round 3 against Melbourne Vixens.
Head Coach Kylee Byrne said: "We’ve had a close eye on Ash for over four seasons now and I have absolutely no doubt that she has all the talent and attributes to succeed in the SSN.
"It’s been so pleasing to be able to give her a taste at the elite level this season and it is an absolute credit to Ash how far her game has progressed in this intensive environment.
"She’s sacrificed so much to pursue her passion of netball and it is so gratifying to be able to reward her for her years of hard work and resilience with a permanent position next season."
Unie added: "When Kylee shared the news I was speechless, it’s a dream come true to earn this Lightning contract and it’s something I have been working towards for a number of years.
"I’ve learnt a great deal as a Training Partner, so it will be exciting to take that to the next level in 2021 when I can continue to hone my craft with the best in the business."