ANZ Premiership Grand Final given green light to go ahead
New Zealand’s ANZ Premiership Grand Final has been given the green light to go ahead despite the pandemic.
This means Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse will get a chance to defend their title against first time finalists The Good Oil Tactix on August 23 at the ILT Stadium Southland.
The match will be behind-closed-doors due to the alert level 2 imposed by the government.
“Our team has been working incredibly hard behind the scenes to give us the opportunity to play the Grand Final in an environment that safely meets the guidelines from the Ministry,” said Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie.
“We’re pleased that we are still able to showcase the pinnacle match of the ANZ Premiership during a season that has tossed up so many challenges for players, management, fans and officials.”
This comes after the final round of regular matches was called off due to the everchanging Covid-19 situation in the country.
The first cases of the disease were found in New Zealand this week after over 100 days of having no cases.
The teams involved in the final few fixtures were awarded two points each.
The Grand Final will have a tip off of 6.45pm and will be aired on Sky Sports 3.