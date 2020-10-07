Adelaide Thunderbirds shooter Sasha Glasgow to become free-agent
12:12pm, Wed 07 Oct 2020
Adelaide Thunderbirds shooter Sasha Glasgow is set to become a free-agent in Suncorp Super Netball.
The 22 year-old Australian has spent the past four seasons with the side after signing in 2017.
Thunderbirds’ High Performance Manager Pitre Bourdon said: "Sasha has been a great presence in the team during her time at the club and we thank her for the hard work and commitment she has put in.
“We wish Sasha all the very best for the future.”