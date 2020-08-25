The National Women’s Soccer League have announced a new plan to continue playing next month into the autumn with a ‘NWSL Fall Series.'

After the successful Challenge Cup that took place in July, the NWSL Fall Series will include 18 matches over a seven-week period which is due to begin on September 5.

It will feature three-team pods, and each team within each pod will play against each other to minimise travel.

CBS Television Network will show a game every Saturday next month and CBS Sports Network will stream a game on three Saturdays in October.

CBS All Access will exclusively show four games in addition to the coverage in September.

NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said: "Building on the success of this summer’s Challenge Cup, I am so excited to smartly and safely take this next step on the NWSL’s journey.

“The women of the NWSL want to compete and we’ve certainly heard from our fans all over the world looking for more action this year. I’d like to thank the NWSL Player’s Association for their constant collaboration, as well as CBS for continuing to invest in our league’s growth and this unprecedented opportunity to showcase the NWSL to a world-wide audience, week-in, week-out.”

EVP, Programming, CBS Sports Dan Weinberg added: “The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup on CBS All Access and CBS was very successful this summer, driving record numbers for the League across all platforms. We are thrilled to be able to build on that momentum with the return of the NWSL in September.”

Health and safety protocols have been updated to ‘reflect the reality of home-market matches and regional travel and will influence all league and club actions outside the field of play’.

The pods for the 2020 NWSL Fall Series are:

West

OL Reign, Portland Thorns FC, Utah Royals FC

Northeast

Chicago Red Stars, Sky Blue FC, Washington Spirit

South

North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Houston Dash