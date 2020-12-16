UFC star Amanda Nunes wants to take on YouTuber Jake Paul

<p>Amanda Nunes takes Dana White’s side</p>

Amanda Nunes takes Dana White’s side

 (SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
15:05pm, Wed 16 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

UFC star Amanda Nunes has said she would be up for fighting YouTube personality Jake Paul. 

Nunes, 32, who is the reigning champion of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions, wrote on Twitter: “I’m in.”

It comes after UFC president Dana White said: “I'm thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his (Jake Paul’s) a** out.”

Paul, 23, who recently beat Nate Robinson, has been trying to schedule a fight against Conor McGregor for some time but has so far been unsuccessful and has now called out both White and McGregor for not organising a match-up. 

There has been no confirmation if Nunes will end up fighting Paul. 

Sign up to our newsletter

Amanda Nunes

Jake Paul

Boxing

MMA