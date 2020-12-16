UFC star Amanda Nunes wants to take on YouTuber Jake Paul
UFC star Amanda Nunes has said she would be up for fighting YouTube personality Jake Paul.
Nunes, 32, who is the reigning champion of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions, wrote on Twitter: “I’m in.”
It comes after UFC president Dana White said: “I'm thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his (Jake Paul’s) a** out.”
Paul, 23, who recently beat Nate Robinson, has been trying to schedule a fight against Conor McGregor for some time but has so far been unsuccessful and has now called out both White and McGregor for not organising a match-up.
There has been no confirmation if Nunes will end up fighting Paul.