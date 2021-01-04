ONE championship star Angela Lee ‘disgusted’ after family-owned gym is vandalised
MMA’s Angela Lee has spoken of her shock after her family-owned gym was vandalised.
The 24 year-old, who competes in the ONE Championship, revealed the attack on the United BJJ Hawaii gym in Wahiawa in a post on Instagram.
She said: "Unfortunately we did not have the best start to the new year, as we just found out someone had vandalized and smashed the exterior of the gym (windows and door).
“We have already met with the police and filed a report. We are shocked and disgusted by this act but we are incredibly grateful that no one was hurt.”
Lee is currently expecting her first child in April with her husband and MMA star Bruno Pucci.
She last defended her ONE Atomweight Championship title against Xiong Jingnan in October 2019 via submission.