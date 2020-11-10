Kayla Harrison to make featherweight debut at Invicta FC 43 against Courtney King
The Professional Fighters League women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison is set to make her featherweight debut at Invicta FC 43 later this month.
The 30 year-old American will compete against Courtney King on November 20 in Kansas.
Two-time Olympic gold medallist Harrison, who usually competes at lightweight, will move down to featherweight for the first time in her career in order to fight King.
Speaking about the change in weight, she said: "I have been on a mission to show I am the best fighter.
"I have been tackling challenges my entire career and this bout at 145-pounds is a new and exciting one for me.
"I’m looking forward to competing in this new weight class and can’t wait to get back into the PFL cage come April."
Harrison will return to the PFL in April 2021 after shows in 2020 were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.