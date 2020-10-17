Katie Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn is in talks for a clash against MMA’s Cris Cyborg
Katie Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn is in talks for a potential fight against Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.
Bellator boss Scott Coker confirmed the news after Cyborg said she would be open to a crossover fight.
Taylor, who is Ireland's undisputed world lightweight boxing champion, is set to fight Miriam Gutierrez on November 14.
Cyborg retained her featherweight title last night against Arlene Blencowe in a second-round submission win in Bellator’s 249 event.
But now Eddie Hearn has opened 'dialogue' for a potential fight between the two stars in the future.
Coker said: "Yeah, I will say this. There is dialogue between Eddie Hearn and myself. I said that I'll hit him up after the show is over, so we'll continue talking.
"Again, it's going to be up to Cris, what she wants to do. I know she's like, 'It's up to us,' but really it's up to her and her management to see which way they want to head. If they want to continue fighting MMA, because she's training MMA right now."