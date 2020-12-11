Juliana Velasquez seals Bellator women’s flyweight title following win over Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11:38am, Fri 11 Dec 2020
Juliana Velasquez has been crowned the new Bellator flyweight champion after beating Ilima-Lei Macfarlane in Bellator 254.
Velasquez, 34, won via unanimous decision in the main event on Thursday night at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Macfarlane, 30, was previously the women's flyweight champion after winning the belt in 2017 and had successfully defended her title since.
Velasquez from Brazil said afterwards: “To me, this is like a gold medal.”
Macfarlane added: "At the end of the day, she just outperformed me.
“I think it was more like I didn't find my groove until that [fourth-round] takedown. ... Her game plan was spot on, though. She's the champion, she deserves it.”