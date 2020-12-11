Juliana Velasquez seals Bellator women’s flyweight title following win over Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

<p>Juliana Velasquez is the new Bellator women’s flyweight champion&nbsp;</p>

Juliana Velasquez is the new Bellator women’s flyweight champion 

 (Twitter: @MMAFighting)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
11:38am, Fri 11 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Juliana Velasquez has been crowned the new Bellator flyweight champion after beating Ilima-Lei Macfarlane in Bellator 254.

Velasquez, 34, won via unanimous decision in the main event on Thursday night at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Macfarlane, 30, was previously the women's flyweight champion after winning the belt in 2017 and had successfully defended her title since.  

Velasquez from Brazil said afterwards: “To me, this is like a gold medal.”

Macfarlane added: "At the end of the day, she just outperformed me.

“I think it was more like I didn't find my groove until that [fourth-round] takedown. ... Her game plan was spot on, though. She's the champion, she deserves it.”

Sign up to our newsletter

MMA

Bellator