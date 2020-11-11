Jessica Aguilar looking to ‘redeem herself’ in clash against Danielle Taylor at XFC 43
Jessica Aguilar has revealed she is looking to ‘redeem herself’ in her clash against Danielle Taylor at XFC 43 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The 38 year-old has been training at Main Street Boxing and Muay Thai ahead of tonight’s fight following a series of losses in UFC against Maria Llaguno, Marina Rodriguez and Weili Zhang.
Aguilar said: “I’m just excited to get back in there, still doing what I love to do.”
Following her release from UFC in 2019, she is hoping to improve her performance and continue to ‘have fun’ until her body gives up.
“It’s almost been 15 years, I have unfinished business for myself, and I’m just excited,” Aguilar told MMA Junkie.
"I feel like the past couple of fights in my career and while I was in the UFC, I didn’t do well, so I kind of just want to redeem myself, and I know I’m better than that.
“So I’m just going to keep having fun until my body says, ‘That’s it, it’s time to leave.’ But it’s still not time to leave for myself.”
XFC 43 is due to start at 10.30pm GMT this evening.