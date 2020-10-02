Isabella Mir, daughter of UFC champion Frank Mir, set for pro MMA debut
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir’s daughter Isabella is set to follow in her father’s footsteps as she prepares to make her MMA debut later this month.
The 17 year-old has signed with Ikon Fighting Federation and is due to fight on October 22 in Mexico, her manager Malki Kawa told ESPN.
She is set to fight Danielle Wynn in a bantamweight bout, who currently has a 4-3 amateur record. Isabella has never fought amateur before.
Isabella wrote on Instagram: “First step! Thank you @firstroundmgmt and thank you @malkikawa @thefrankmir @mrs_mir for making me the best.”
Frank is known to be one of the best heavyweights in MMA history and is a multiple UFC champion.
He added: “The next time we make this walk together it will be me in her corner #FearLadyMir.”