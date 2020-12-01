Claressa Shields teases PFL fight at end of 2021 with Kayla Harrison
Claressa Shields has admitted she will look at fighting against Professional Fighters League lightweight champion Kayla Harrison at the end of 2021.
Shields, who is a two-division undisputed world champion in boxing, signed a multi-year deal with MMA promotion PFL on Tuesday.
Two-time Olympic judo gold medallist Harrison has recently come off the back of a win against Courtney King at Invicta FC 43 last month.
Shields said: "Just me being who I am, of course I want to fight the best.
“Right now, she’s the best. She’s the winner of the PFL league.”
Shields added that the pair are ‘friends’ and have both been at the Olympics together at London 2012 and Rio 2016.
“I actually texted her this morning, so of course that’s who I’m looking at down the line, but then again like I said, the PFL, you create your own destiny,” she told MMA Junkie.
"Anything can happen on any given night so we can be in a tournament in 2022 or 2023 and be fighting, and she loses. It’s like anything can happen, so I’m just gonna take it one fight at a time.
“I’m not initially thinking of Kayla Harrison right off the bat, but she will be in my thoughts towards the end of 2021.”