Millie Bright scored a 30-yard wonder strike to help Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-0 and lift the Community Shield for the first time.

In a fast-paced first half it was Sam Kerr who wasted a number of clear-cut chances, squandering a golden one-on-one opportunity and then heading wide of Ellie Roebuck’s goal.

Chelsea win the Community Shield for the first time in the club's history - (Copyright PA Images)

But it was City who came closest to breaking the deadlock before the break when Georgia Stanway’s shot came back to new signing Chloe Kelly and the former Everton striker struck the post with a low drive.

In the second half, the pivotal moment in the game came just after the hour mark when Jill Scott was sent off for a second yellow card after a late challenge on Ji So-yun.

After Scott’s departure, Chelsea became the dominant side but continued to waste chances as Kerr still struggled in front of goal.

It fell to England centre-half Bright to come up with the goods 24 minutes from time as she lined up a shot from distance and superbly struck the ball into the top corner, giving Roebuck no chance.

Emma Hayes’ side never looked back from then on as they controlled the rest of the game and sealed the victory when Erin Cuthbert swept home from 12 yards after Beth England failed to finish from a low cross.

It marks the first Women’s Community Shield since 2008, with Chelsea just the fourth team to lift the trophy after Arsenal, Charlton and Fulham.

Speaking after the match, goalscorer Bright told the BBC: "I scored at City away and that was pretty decent but scoring at Wembley is unbelievable.

"What a start because we are going for a lot of trophies this year. We were always confident. Both teams have new players but we focus on ourselves. It was tense. Never in doubt that we would score but we were a little rusty in front of goal."

And Cuthbert added: "I had a tough pre-season and I wasn't sure I would make the game. The medical staff got me back fit so the goal it is for them. It is a shame there are no fans to run to and celebrate.

"We want to retain our title. We have recruited well. It is the small details. If everyone goes 1% up we can compete again."

The Women’s Super League gets underway next weekend with Aston Villa hosting Man City on Saturday, September 5.

Chelsea will then begin the defence of their title when they travel to Manchester United on Sunday.