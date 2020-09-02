Manchester United’s Fran Bentley goes on loan to Blackburn Rovers

Fran Bentley will begin the new season in the FA Championship
Fran Bentley will begin the new season in the FA Championship - (Copyright Instagram: Fran Bentley)
By Alicia Turner
9:16am, Wed 02 Sep 2020
Manchester United have announced goalkeeper Fran Bentley is set to go on loan to newly-promoted Blackburn Rovers. 

The 19 year-old will be on loan until the end of the 2020/21 FA Championship season.

United manager Casey Stoney said: "Fran is a fantastic young goalkeeper with so much potential. This loan move will be really beneficial for her development. 

"Blackburn were promoted at the end of last season and having had a previous loan move in the Championship with Sheffield United, I know that Fran can add some experience to their team and most importantly get minutes on the pitch.”

The 2020/21 season is due to begin on September 5 and the side will face Leicester City on September 6.

