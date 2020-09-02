Manchester United’s Fran Bentley goes on loan to Blackburn Rovers
9:16am, Wed 02 Sep 2020
Manchester United have announced goalkeeper Fran Bentley is set to go on loan to newly-promoted Blackburn Rovers.
The 19 year-old will be on loan until the end of the 2020/21 FA Championship season.
United manager Casey Stoney said: "Fran is a fantastic young goalkeeper with so much potential. This loan move will be really beneficial for her development.
"Blackburn were promoted at the end of last season and having had a previous loan move in the Championship with Sheffield United, I know that Fran can add some experience to their team and most importantly get minutes on the pitch.”
The 2020/21 season is due to begin on September 5 and the side will face Leicester City on September 6.