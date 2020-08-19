Manchester United manager Casey Stoney has revealed recruiting players for the new season has ‘not been easy’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38 year-old, who has been the manager since the team was established in 2018, has been looking to add to her team ahead of the Women’s Super League 2020/21 season.

The squad finished in fourth in their first season in the league after it was brought to a halt.

Stoney has since signed England international Lucy Staniforth, Ona Batlle from Spain and German star Ivana Fuso.

She said: "We obviously set out with a list of targets that we really keep a close eye on throughout the year, to say we got all of them would be lying, we haven’t, but that’s not due to finance that’s down to player preference.

"They might not want to move countries etc. so it depends on who you’ve gone after. The three we’ve gone after, we definitely went after, and they were a key part of our recruitment process.

“It’s been difficult in terms of not being able to have the players over, couldn’t meet them, and bring them around the club, it’s not been easy. Budgets as well were uncertain for a while right in the middle of Covid but I think we went out and got what we wanted.”

She is happy with the signings so far but has hinted there may be more on the way.

She added: "I like to bring a player in and I like them to feel the club, and what we’re about, what I’m about as a person.

"That is a little harder when you’re doing it through a computer screen. I thought we did a great job to get the players that we’ve got.

“So far, so good and the window is still open. We will have to wait and see.”

The Women’s Super League 2020/21 season is set to begin on September 5.