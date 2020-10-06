Manchester United boss Casey Stoney slams Conti Cup kick off times as they ‘wouldn’t happen in men’s game'
Manchester United manager Casey Stoney has said the afternoon Continental Cup kick off times this week would not happen in the men’s game.
United will face Liverpool tomorrow afternoon at 2pm and while Stoney agreed to the schedule as it works well for her side heading into the Women’s Super League this weekend, she also insists the timings are detrimental to the women’s game.
She told The Telegraph: "Visibility is important at the moment and we’re not making the game as visible as it could be or should be. We’re not showing enough women’s games on BT Sport and we’re only allowed to show three games a season on MUTV.
"That for me is nonsense - why not give us permission to show all the games? The fans can’t get in the ground, the game is in danger at the moment of losing the fanbase that it has, when we’re desperate to grow it.
"It wouldn’t happen in the men’s game, that’s all I’m saying."
Speaking on the recent fixture congestion as a result of several competitions happening at once - including last season’s FA Cup - she added: "I understand they wanted to complete the FA Cup, it’s a big game in the women’s calendar obviously on the BBC as well, so that’s really important.
"But staging it when the players are fresh is important for the quality of the product we’re trying to sell. Is [the current schedule] a player-centred approach? I would question that decision."