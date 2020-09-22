Manchester Thunder re-sign Northern Ireland captain Caroline O’Hanlon
Manchester Thunder have announced the re-signing of Northern Ireland captain Caroline O’Hanlon ahead of the 2021 season.
The 36 year-old signed for the reigning Vitality Superleague champions in 2017.
On her singing, she said: "2020 has been a really difficult time for the whole community and I have really missed playing netball but as we begin to get back on court cautiously, I am really looking forward to seeing what this Manchester Thunder group can achieve.
“We’ve got some really exciting young talent coming into the squad and we promise that we’ll work as hard as we can to ensure that we defend our Superleague title.”
Head coach Karen Greig added: "I am so happy to have Caroline back on board. She has been an integral part of our squad over the past three years and is a strong and powerful centre who has dominated in our centre court and created great partnerships with those around her.
“Her game over the last three seasons has developed especially in her defensive efforts, I am excited to see what she will bring this season as she is more determined than ever!”
The star has played for her country since 2002 and competed in her first Netball World Cup during her debut season, as well as in 2011.
During the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool she captained the team.
The 2021 Vitality Superleague season is scheduled to get underway in February.