FA Cup holders Manchester City take on 14-time winners Arsenal in a colossal semi-final tonight as they bid for a place at Wembley Stadium next month.

Gareth Taylor’s City side have not looked convincing in their last two games as they played out a disappointing goalless draw with Brighton in the league before scrambling past second tier Leicester City 2-1 in the last eight of the FA Cup.

Both performances looked dysfunctional going forward but they did not concede from open play in either, so there is the defensive positive for last year’s WSL runners-up.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have looked the polar opposite as they have been scoring goals for fun since the beginning of the campaign.

In all competitions, the Gunners have hit the back of the net 19 times in just three games so far, an average of more than six goals per game.

The North London side have to be considered the favourites on form, but this one really could go either way.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of a massive game for both sides.

Both teams will be hoping to get their hands on this trophy on October 31 - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)

What time is kick-off?

Manchester City v Arsenal kicks off at 7:15pm GMT on Thursday, October 1.

What channel is it on and can I stream it?

The match will be shown live on BBC Two from 7pm and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer at the same time.

Key Players

Manchester City - Ellen White

White is yet to get off the mark so far this season - (Copyright PA)

England striker Ellen White has not managed to find the back of the net in the opening couple of games this season, but is unquestionably one of the most prolific strikers in the world on her day.

You imagine this game may well be a closely-fought match with chances few and far between, so someone like White could prove crucial in unlocking the Arsenal defence.

Arsenal - Vivianne Miedema

Miedema has netted 72 goals in 75 games for Arsenal - (Copyright PA)

Possibly one of the only strikers in the world who could argue that they are more clinical than White is Arsenal and The Netherlands’ Vivianne Miedema.

The Dutch sensation has scored 60 goals across the last two seasons for the Gunners and already has four in two games so far in this campaign.

Jill Roord and Lisa Evans may have both netted hat-tricks already this month, but it is Miedema who consistently crops up with the key moments for Joe Montemurro’s side, something she’ll be trying to do once again on Thursday.