Lyon see off Wolfsburg to win fifth straight Champions League title
Lyon saw off a spirited Wolfsburg side 3-1 to clinch an incredible fifth straight Champions League title in Spain.
The defending champions dominated the early stages of the game and got their reward when Eugenie Le Sommer reacted first to her initial effort to turn home the rebound.
And Lyon doubled their lead shortly before the break when Saki Kumagai fired a brilliant low drive into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
Wolfsburg fought back in the second half but the game appeared to be slipping away from them as the Division 1 Feminine winners were galvanised by centre-back Wendy Renard’s aerial supremacy.
But out of nothing Alexandra Popp turned in a close range header just before the hour mark to suddenly give the Germans hope of an unlikely comeback.
Lyon then managed the game impressively as they rode Wolfsburg’s pressure in a professional manner to limit them to long-range, speculative efforts.
And the trophy was sealed late on when Le Sommer’s fiercely struck drive was turned in smartly by Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir.
England striker Jodie Taylor could have made it four in added time but she was thwarted by Friederike Abt and turned out to be offside anyway.
Lyon lifted the club’s seventh Champions League trophy without star players Ada Hegerberg and Nikita Parris who were missing due to injury and suspension.
It is the third time in five seasons that Wolfsburg have been beaten in the final by Lyon as their wait for a first European title since 2014 rumbles on.