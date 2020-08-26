LTA to stage Wheelchair Tennis Series for GB stars ahead of US Open

Jordanne Whiley is set to compete in the new tennis series
Jordanne Whiley is set to compete in the new tennis series - (Copyright AAP/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
16:30pm, Wed 26 Aug 2020
The Lawn Tennis Association have announced a Wheelchair Tennis Series for Great Britain’s US Open hopefuls ahead of the grand slam event due to begin on August 31.

It will mark the first time athletes return to the match court since the coronavirus pandemic.

Ten-time grand slam winner Jordanne Whiley and Paralympian Lucy Shuker are among those due to take part.

The tournament will take place on September 1-2 National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

In the men’s side, defending US Open singles and doubles champion Alfie Hewett and Paralympic 2016 silver-medallist Gordon Reid will also be taking part. 

Chief executive of the LTA Scott Lloyd said: "Great Britain has had tremendous success in wheelchair tennis in recent years and the LTA Wheelchair Tennis Series will be vital in helping our players prepare for their return to international competition, including at the US Open next month."

The US Open wheelchair tennis tournament will take place from 10 to 13 September at Flushing Meadows.

